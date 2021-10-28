Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have once again broken up.

The two, who share daughter Khai, 1, have split after a reported incident between the former “One Direction” singer and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda.

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a source told People. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

“They aren’t together right now,” another source told E! News.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s rep told ET.

Earlier on Thursday, Malik took to Twitter to address an alleged feud with Yolanda.

“In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Malik wrote.

He added, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Malik and Gigi were first linked in Nov. 2015, confirming their relationship with his 2016 music video “PillowTalk”.

After two years of dating, the couple split in March 2018. The couple was on and off again until early 2020 when they confirmed that they were seeing each other again. In April that year Gigi announced they were expecting their first child together.

Khai was born in Sept. 2020.

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Malik said at the time. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”