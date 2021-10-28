Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

NeNe Leakes just wants people to leave her alone.

On Wednesday, Leakes appeared on Atlanta radio station V-103 where she was questioned about her late husband Gregg Leakes’ passing after a battle with colon cancer.

Leakes mentioned that her “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” co-star Cynthia Bailey didn’t attend the repast.

READ MORE: NeNe Leakes Shares Some Of Late Husband Gregg’s Final Words

“[Cynthia] didn’t even come to the repast. She did come like a week later after everything was done,” Leakes said on the show.

However, people were quick to take that as a jab.

“It didn’t bother me,” Leakes later addressed on her Instagram Stories.

“I have nothing to say,” Leakes said. “I’m done talking about it.”

READ MORE: NeNe Leakes Talks Grief And Adjusting To New Normal After Husband Gregg’s Death

Fellow “RHOA” star Claudia Jordan called out Leakes on “Fox Soul” saying Leakes is “lucky” any of the Housewives even showed up to the celebration of life.

“My stalker is consistently talking about me,” Leakes seemingly replied on Instagram Live. “Please I’m asking you to leave me alone.”

She then returned an hour later with another tearful message.

“Please leave me alone…I wish my husband did not die. I would not be dealing with any of this. Please leave me the f**k alone,” she concluded.