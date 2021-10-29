Click to share this via email

Nobody goes all out for Halloween quite like Heidi Klum.

This week, the supermodel dropped a brand new short on her Instagram feed to celebrate the spooky holiday.

In the film, titled “Heidi Does Halloween 2: Klum’s Day”, Klum returns front he dead as a zombie to terrify her four children. The film is filled with references to horror classics like “The Exorcist” and “Psycho”, as well as homages to movies like “Kill Bill”.

Klum’s film is a follow-up to one she released last Halloween in lieu of being able to host a big party, which the pandemic made impossible.

In last year’s short, Klum encountered undead mummies in a haunted mansion.

Traditionally, Klum has thrown massive parties for Halloween, going all out with the decorations and costumes, including in 2019 when she basically unrecognizable, dressed up as a gory cyborg.