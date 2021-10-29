Scott Speedman is speaking out about playing a porn star in Lena Dunham’s new film “Sharp Stick”.

The British-Canadian actor visited SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight” to promote “You” season 3, with him being asked about the research he did for such a role.

Speedman shared, “It’s a really fun, crazy character that like five years ago I would have said ‘no’ [to] on the spot.

“He’s this porn star in this longer-form story, but he pops in and out of this story. It’s a fun part to go in and play and see if I could pull it off.”

Speedman laughed of doing his research for the flick, “You had to be careful with what you were watching as your girlfriend comes up the stairs.

“But what was interesting about that was this sort of merge that’s going on in the porn star industry, of the traditional porn work that they do and then social media, and how they’re making a lot of money on OnlyFans and stuff like this.”

He continued, “The guy I was playing had quite a following on something like an OnlyFans type of thing where he was pulling in a lot of money and was a big star in that medium. That was interesting to research, I had no idea about any of that, and learned a little bit about it — not too much.”

Speedman went on to praise writer and director Dunham for creating a “safe” work environment to shoot a movie like that.

“It can be crazy and awkward, but it was a very easygoing, safe environment, and it was fun to do,” he explained.