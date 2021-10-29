Kelly Clarkson ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

On Friday, the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” gets things kicked off with a Halloween edition of “Kellyoke”, performing a cover of the “Ghostbusters” theme song.

The performance was a fully decorated, fully choreographed affair, with Clarkson dressed in Ghostbusters gear, an Ectomobile from the movie franchise on the stage, and dancers to round the whole thing out.

“As you can see, I’m one of the newest members of the elite team of Ghostbusters,” the host said after the performance, thanking her band for their rendition of the Ray Parker Jr. hit.

Then, just as she was ending her introduction, Clarkson got a surprise visit from original Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson, fully dressed up as his iconic character Winston, firing a proton pack.