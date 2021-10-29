The next edition of “The Graham Norton Show” promises to be a big one, with a guest list including Dame Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Salma Hayek, singer Jesy Nelson and the dynamic duo of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

The rock icon and the two-term U.S. president joined forces for their “Renegades” podcast, and are now promoting their new book Renegades: Born in the USA.

“Bruce is kind of shy when you first meet him. He’s very charismatic when he is singing but doesn’t say much afterwards. But he said a few things that made me think there is something to this man,” said Obama of the Boss.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Jokes He Thought Barack Obama ‘Had The Wrong Number’ When He First Called Him About Working Together

“You don’t make that many friends later in life so to bump into somebody you have some things in common with and who happens to be the President of the United States is a little rare,” added Springsteen.

Discussing the tensions that their respective careers can have on family life, Springsteen admitted that his rock-star lifestyle led wife Patti Scialfa to lay down the law.

“I had the bad habit of getting up around noon,” Springsteen confessed. “At one point she said, ‘You can do that, but you are going to miss the whole thing — the kids are at their best in the morning.’ The next day I got up at 6 a.m. — I was more used to going to bed at 6 a.m. — and made pancakes. For the next 10 years I cooked breakfast for the children — if I’d ever blown my job as a musician I could have cooked in any diner across America!”

Obama shared a similar anecdote. “I think it is fair to say that Michelle was not thrilled with the initial idea of my running for president,” he explained. “Once I became president you are living above the store, so I ended up having more time with her and the girls because everyone comes to you and at the end of the day you just go upstairs — there is no commute. That period was easier, but campaigning was rough.”

Asked if he’d like to go on tour with Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Obama quipped, “There is no doubt that politicians are just failed rock stars! We’d all like the life Bruce has but we don’t have the talent.”

READ MORE: Barack Obama And Bruce Springsteen Talk Being ‘Renegades’ And Podcasting Together

Dench and Dornan were on hand to discuss their roles in director Kenneth Branagh’s new film “Belfast”.

“When Ken asked me to play his grandmother I thought, ‘I’m not old enough to play his grandmother,’ but it’s in the ’70s and I wear a very dark wig so it’s actually a really young part for me to play. I’ve now played his wife and his mother before so there’s nothing left now!”

Dornan discussed the perks of filming the movie in his hometown of Belfast. “Probably only once in my life will there be a movie about the town I am from. It was like one of those proper gifts. We were one of the first productions shooting in COVID times and it was such a fun job to do anyway, but particularly at that time when there was so much uncertainty.”

READ MORE: Jamie Dornan And Caitriona Balfe Dazzle In New Trailer For Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’

Fellow guest Hayek discussed her role in new Marvel movie “Eternals”, admitting she “was shocked when I was told I was going to be a superhero Latina woman in my 50s as I am. I was super excited but also scared because I had to sign a contract without seeing the script — I mean, I didn’t marry until I was in my 40s, so I was reluctant! But let’s face it, it is Marvel after all, so I signed!”

Hayek also discussed getting to know co-star Angelina Jolie. “I spent a lot of time with these people, and they are such good friends now. Angie is amazing — we have so much in common and we really hit it off. She has kids the same age as mine and we love to fight for justice — her more than me. Sometimes we have really intense conversations and sometimes I just had to say, ‘Oh no, not today, Angie!'”

Meanwhile, check out a clip from one of Dornan’s previous “Graham Norton Show” appearances.