Zayn Malik has been charged with four counts of harassment amid claims of an alleged dispute with Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda.

ET can confirm the charges were filed on Oct. 27, with one charge having a domestic violence fine to it. Yolanda and Gigi were not mentioned in the records obtained by ET.

According to TMZ, the publication stated that the docs confirmed that Malik was at his and ex Gigi’s Pennsylvania home on Sept. 29, when he and Yolanda were said to have got into an argument.

Malik and Yolanda’s daughter Gigi have been dating on and off for six years and share daughter Khai, 1.

The news comes after the musician insisted he didn’t strike Yolanda.

In a statement to ET, Malik said, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

On Thursday, he posted on Twitter:

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s rep told ET.