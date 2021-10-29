Tamron Hall has a big surprise in store for Halloween.

On Friday’s episode of Global’s “Tamron Hall Show”, the host kicks things off with a costume to get in on the spooky holiday spirit.

READ MORE: Tamron Hall Tearfully Remembers Michael K. Williams: He Was An ‘Extraordinary Talent’

Only, instead of going as a scary monster, Hall decides to get a little more creative, showing up as a pregnant Cardi B.

Laster, following an ad break, Hall returns in costume as Naomi Campbell with her frequently photographed baby stroller.

Photo: The Tamron Hall Show
Photo: The Tamron Hall Show

READ MORE: ‘Elvira’ Star Cassandra Peterson Talks To Tamron Hall About Coming Out At 70

The costumes are in keeping with the “Help Me Tamron!” Halloween edition of the show, in which the host shares expert advice for dealing with parenting horrors like kids’ tantrums and public meltdowns.

The “Tamron Hall Show” airs weekdays on Global.

Click to View Gallery
Celebrity-Inspired Costumes For Halloween 2021