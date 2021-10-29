Being ambitious is just part of the game for Madonna.

The iconic pop star is on the new cover of V Magazine, and in the issue she talks about everything from her love of Kanye West’s latest album, to her feelings about so-called cancel culture.

Madonna – Photo: Photo: Steven Klein courtesy of V Magazine

“I mean, the only thing that I’ve heard recently that has inspired me is Kanye’s record Donda,” Madonna says of West’s latest album, named after his late mother. “There are very few artists that are working toward failure. And I feel like he is. I can’t say that I agree with all of his politics and the way that he thinks of women, or unmarried people having sex, or the gay community. But his work is on the razor’s edge, and it’s inspiring and it’s rare. Everybody was waiting so long for his record to come out and then finally when it came out, everybody else’s record came out, too. And he still stood out.”

Madonna – Photo: Photo: Steven Klein courtesy of V Magazine

Talking about cancel culture, Madonna sticks to her career-long position of speaking up loudly and proudly.

“The thing is the quieter you get, the more fearful you get, the more dangerous anything is. We’re giving it power by shutting the f**k up completely,” she says.

At 63-years-old, some may wonder how Madonna stays at the top of her game, but the singer says, “I don’t even think about my age, to tell you the truth. I just keep going. Even when I performed almost my entire tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, ‘You gotta stop, you gotta stop.’ I said, ‘I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off.’”