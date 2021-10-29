Drew Barrymore is taking viewers on a time-traveling journey from the past to the future in a special Halloween edition of Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

In the special Halloween episode, host Drew Barrymore and frequent guest Ross Matthews showcased a number of costumes from different eras, beginning in the 1920s with Matthews dresses as legendary silent movie comedian Charlie Chaplin, accompanied by Barrymore as a flapper.

From there, the pair jumped several decades ahead to the 1980s, with Matthews costumed as Boy George during his Culture Club days, while Barrymore evoked the essence of ’80s-era Madonna, complete with a “Boy Toy” belt buckle.

Then it was time to visit the 1990s, with the duo costumed as a Seattle grunge couple from the heyday of Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Finally, Barrymore and Matthews shared a glimpse of the future, with a grey-haired Barrymore outfitted in a shiny silver dress to present a future edition of “Drew’s News” from the year 2051.

Matthews is aghast to see that Barrymore has wrinkles, since she’s chosen to “age naturally.” He, however, has not, and professes his excitement that “it turns out they’ve still got botox in the future — so yay!”

Meanwhile, Barrymore also took to social media, with an Instagram post showcasing her show’s changing logos over the decades, and a tweet featuring a sneak peek at the special episode.

Next up on the #DrewBarrymoreShow, Drew’s taking viewers on a time-traveling trip through the decades on this extra special Halloween-themed show with @helloross. Travel back in time to the 1920s, 1950s, 1980s and 1990s with Drew! pic.twitter.com/079LCCtUNi — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) October 29, 2021

The Halloween edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show” airs on Friday, Oct. 29, with the show airing weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.