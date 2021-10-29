The third season of “Servant” is on its way, and on Friday Apple TV+ shared the first trailer from the upcoming season of M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller.

The series follows a Philadelphia couple Sean and Dorothy, in mourning (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) after losing their infant in an unspeakable tragedy.

When a therapist suggests Dorothy use a doll as a surrogate child while she heals from her trauma, she goes out all by hiring a nanny to take care of the faux baby, Lianne (Nell Tiger Free), who brings her own bizarre energy and, apparently, supernatural forces that mysteriously cause the doll to be replaced by a live baby.

READ MORE: M. Knight Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Releases Terrifying New Season 2 Trailer

The ensemble cast also includes Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani (“Spirited,” “Mr. Robot,” “GLOW”) joining the series.

The 10-episode third season of “Servant” will debut on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.