Jesy Nelson admits it’s “sad” that she’s no longer talking to her Little Mix bandmates.

The singer performs her new solo single “Boyz” on Friday’s “Graham Norton Show”, admitting “it was really scary” taking the stage by herself.

Talking about falling out with other members of Little Mix, she says, “We’re not talking any more. It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.

“I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together but It’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows. To me they are still the ‘sickest’ girl band in the world.”

The comments come after Nelson’s former bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, seemingly criticized the singer for Blackfishing in an array of leaked messages.

While neither Pinnock nor her Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards publicly addressed the controversy surrounding Nelson’s new song, they all unfollowed her on Instagram over the weekend of its debut.

When asked what is next for her, Nelson continues to tell Norton, “An album hopefully next year. I’m still in the writing process and I don’t want to rush things.”

She says of how P. Diddy came to be in her video: “From the moment I wrote the song I knew I wanted him in it.

“He heard the song and loved it and then said he would be in the video. I feel like he definitely thought I was in the Spice Girls!”