Sarah Ferguson is partnering with publisher Mills & Boon for an all-new book club.

Just months after her own novel, Her Heart for a Compass, became a bestseller, the Duchess of York will launch her own historical romance book club.

Ferguson made the announcement on Friday, sharing the news to her social channels.

“So excited to launch a historical romance book club with my publisher Mills & Boon,” she wrote. “Like them, I’m passionate about telling women’s stories, giving those who have been silenced a voice and promoting women’s literacy.”

“Too often, women’s lives can be overlooked by history. In my debut novel Her Heart for a Compass, I brought one such woman – my great-great aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas-Scott – to life,” the royal continued. “Now I want to celebrate other authors who are telling women’s stories. I hope that the book club readers will be entertained, enlightened and empowered by the novels that we are going to read together.”

In their own announcement, Mills & Boon said, “Sarah, Duchess of York is an authority in historical research and in telling the stories of women’s lives. The success of Her Heart for a Compass, co-written with Marguerite Kaye, proves her passion and expertise in historical romance. We’re delighted to partner with her on this book club and know it will bring new readers to the novels and writers that the Duchess has selected.”

Her Heart for a Compass is on bookshelves now.