Khloe Kardashian and daughter True, 3, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 37, took to Instagram on Friday to share the news, revealing she will have to cancel all her upcoming appearances.

“Hi guys, I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for COVID,” she wrote. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen.”

Kardashian also confirmed she has been vaccinated.

“Luckily, I have been vaccinated so all will be okay,” the Good American mogul said. “We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. Be safe everyone!”

Photo: Instagram/KhloeKardashian

The former “Kocktails With Khloe” host shares little True with Tristian Thompson.

Khloe isn’t the only Kardashian to contract COVID-19 over the past year, in fact, the reality star’s big sister Kim Kardashian and her four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, all tested positive in November.

The family’s battle with the virus played out during the final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.