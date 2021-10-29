Nicole Ari Parker may be a new addition to the “Sex and the City” cast for HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”, but she insists she’s not replacing anybody.

Fans wondered if Parker was replacing Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones when it was announced she was joining the show. However, the actress told the Hollywood Reporter this is not the case.

Parker, who will star on the show alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, says: “When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character — which is not true at all, so please write that — I have been yelled at, and I’ve also been attacked with love.

“I’ve been photographed in places I should never be photographed. The fans are so excited and over the top. I had some idea of that because I am one of those fans but I had no idea [the extent of it].”

“It’s so secretive and I have to be so careful,” Parker, who is set to play Lisa Todd Wexley, adds of the eagerly anticipated series. “It’s going great. Just the clothes, the clothes alone are amazing.”

The star says that herself, Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman have characters representing “four women of colour who are fully realized women with full lives” on the show.

She insists, “Everyone’s still having sex and it’s wonderful.”