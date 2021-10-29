Not only has Friday brought the release of Ed Sheeran’s new album =, the album drop is coinciding with a brand-new music video for the single “Overpass Graffiti”.

In the video, directed by Jason Koenig, Sheeran’s tour bus makes a pit stop at a gas station, but leaves while the singer-songwriter is relieving himself on a pile of tires, not realizing he’s been left behind in the middle of a desert.

As day turns to night, the bathrobe-clad singer finds himself walking along a highway when a van full of friendly strangers pulls up and offers a lift, which turns into unscheduled stops at a swimming hole, a trippy campground carnival and more.

As the world wonders “Where Is Ed?” (according to a newspaper headline about the missing star), he encounters some good-natured bikers and finally winds up on a bus that’s going “everywhere.”

During a recent interview with Ireland’s The Independent, Sheeran explained the significance of his album’s mathematical title.

“An equals symbol is the end of a question and the start of an answer,” he explained, “it’s in the middle of the two of them, and I definitely feel like being 30 I’m on either side.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran is apparently housebound for the next little while after revealing that the double-vaxxed singer had tested positive for COVD-19.