It seems Ice Cube is putting his anti-vaccination stance ahead of his latest job.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has departed the upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No”, co-starring Jack Black, over the COVID-19 vaccine.

THR‘s source said that Ice Cube had been requested by producers to get vaccinating for the production.

Ice Cube and Black originally signed on to the movie in June, with plans to shoot in Hawaii this winter. “Bad Trip” director Kitao Sakura is helming the film, and start of production will be delayed.

Sources also told THR that Ice Cube had walked away from a $9 million payday on the film.

Reps for Sony and Ice Cube declined to comment on the report.

The actor also recently departed the boxing drama “Flint Strong”, though the circumstances, in that case, are unclear.