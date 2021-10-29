Have a drink on Dierks and his buddies.

On Friday, Dierks Bentley dropped his music video for the single “Beers on Me”, featuring country stars Breland and Hardy.

READ MORE: Dierks Bentley Performs ‘Different For Girls’ With His 12-Year-Old Daughter Evie

In the video for the song, the trio team up, grab a beer truck, and roam around Nashville giving out free drinks to people on the street.

“Come on down / Swing on by / Bring whatever’s been on your mind / Locals on tap / And bottles on ice / Livin’ on feel-good standard time,” read the upbeat lyrics to the song. “My card’s on the bar / You got nowhere to be / If you don’t come through / Buddy, that’s on you / ‘Cause the beer’s on me.”

Some of the stops including a basketball court, dog park and Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar downtown.

READ MORE: Dierks Bentley Recommends Playing Paintball As A Form Of Couples Therapy

Bentley also recently announced the next leg of his tour next year, kicking off a 21-city run in London, Ont. on Jan. 6.

“People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said of the weather in Ontario in a press statement. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow and mountains for some adventure between shows.”