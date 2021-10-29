Will Smith is embarking on a fitness journey to get into the “Best Shape of My Life”, the title of his new series for YouTube Originals.

A few months back, Smith shared a photo on Instagram showcasing his less-than-stellar physique, declaring he was in the “worst shape of my life.”

In a new trailer for the six-part unscripted series, he pulls back the curtain on the intense training he’s undergoing in transforming his bod from its worst to its best.

However, as YouTube’s announcement for the new series makes clear, there’s a lot more to “Best Shape of My Life” than that.

“What starts as a docu-follow about Will’s desire to go from the ‘worst shape’ of his life to a new movie star body evolved into a deeper, darker and more profound journey into Will’s psyche,” notes the announcement.

Westbrook Media for YouTube Originals

“With ‘Best Shape of My Life’, Will finds himself questioning the very behaviours that have led to his success — and ultimately it’s on this search where his healing can begin, featuring meaningful moments with his family and those closest to him,” the announcement continues, noting that the series marks Smith’s second project with YouTube, following the 2018 helicopter bungee jump over the Grand Canyon in celebration of his 50th birthday, which racked up close to 18 million views in the first 48 hours.

The five-day “event” series “Best Shape of My Life” debuts on Monday, Nov. 8.