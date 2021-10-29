Kris Jenner is spilling on some of her favourite moments of motherhood.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the momager, 65, joined the fan-favourite segment “Mom Confessions” and opened up about being a mom, a grandma and the most recent lie she told her kids.

The best part of being a grandma? Jenner’s answer is simple, “Spending such great times with my grandkids and making the best memories.”

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Talks Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Engagement, Jokes The Family ‘Don’t Know What To Do With Ourselves’ During Their PDA-Filled Moments

She later joked, “And going to the American Girl doll store.”

Jenner is grandma, a.k.a. Lovey, to 10 grandchildren.

But when it comes to the lie, Jenner told one to her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian. But it was for the Poosh mogul’s benefit.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’: Kim Kardashian Impersonates Sister Kourtney In ‘The People’s Kourt’ With Khloe And Kris Jenner

“I told Kourtney I was busy the other night and we were all secretly waiting for her in Montecito when she was about to get engaged,” Jenner said.

Kourtney and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, got engaged earlier this month on a stunning candle-lit beach.