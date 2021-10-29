Kristin Chenoweth is getting married!

The 53-year-old Wicked star confirmed to Vogue that she is engaged to singer Josh Bryant.

Bryant proposed on Wednesday during a day out on the town in New York, which included walking around Broadway.

In the evening, while on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room, the 39-year-old musician popped the question with a three-stone Halo ring.

“I’ve been the runaway bride,” Chenoweth said. “Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.”

Chenoweth and Bryant first met at her niece’s wedding in 2016, where Bryant was playing in the band. They began dating in 2018, after meeting again at her nephew’s wedding.

“My best friend and soulmate said ‘YES’ to me!” Bryant said. “Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her!”