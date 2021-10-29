Click to share this via email

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock (12522677a) Cardi B Cardi B arrives at the Ritz hotel, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Oct 2021

Cardi B is facing her fears.

In a new Halloween episode of the rapper’s Facebook Watch series, “Cardi Tries”, a very pregnant Cardi takes the on heights and oceans but via virtual reality.

“Well, since we’re doing Halloween. Everybody talking about facing your fears. People think that facing your fears means ‘oh ghosts and haunted houses!’ I’m not afraid of that. I’m afraid of heights and oceans,” Cardi says in the new clip.

After putting on all the equipment, Cardi is virtually dropped on the top of a “tall a** building!”

“That wasn’t so bad, that was kind of fun,” she says afterwards before being launched onto the top of an 80-foot crane.

“That s**t was high,” she screams at the end.

Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion were also on hand to help Cardi face her fears in the episode.

In previous episodes of “Cardi Tries”, Cardi helped a same-sex couple get married, tried rhythmic gymnastics, Latin food and got up close and personal with some zoo animals.