Laura Benanti has appeared in numerous Broadway productions in addition to her film and television work, such as her fan-favourite appearances as Melania Trump on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

On Friday, Benanti, 42, took to Instagram to share a story from her past calling attention to allegations of unsafe working conditions on Broadway that led her to suffer a severe injury 20 years earlier.

“When I was 22 years old I broke my neck,” she wrote in her post. “I was in a Broadway show that required two pratfalls (one, from a moving staircase), 8 times a week. I was not an acrobat. I was not even a dancer. I was a 22 year old girl who didn’t know how to say ‘this doesn’t feel safe to me.’ I was a good girl. A nice girl. I wanted to be liked. So I did it. For months and months. I cracked a rib. I sprained a wrist. And then finally I broke my neck.”

According to Benanti, producers sent her to a doctor who prescribed physical therapy. “I did that three times a week for months. I got worse. I finally had to leave the show. This was before social media so when the rumours swirled (perpetuated by many involved with the production) that I was just difficult or lazy or didn’t want to show up to work I had no recourse.”

While wearing a neck brace during rehearsals for another show, she found herself lying on the ground, “completely unable to feel my body. I went to a surgeon who told me to do surgery immediately or I would be paralyzed. I did it.”

After that surgery, she said, she continued to experience excruciating pain, with her doctor telling her she “was fixed and my pain was a mental health issue. I believed him. Because I’m a nice girl… I missed shows, perpetuating the idea that I was weak or problematic. I finally went to a different surgeon who told me that not only did the first surgery not fix me, but it made me worse. It cracked my vertebrae more and I required a second, incredibly invasive surgery that required months of recovery at my parents home. I lost a lot of my hair from the anaesthesia.”

She concluded: “I have rarely spoken about this so directly. Devoid of the humour required to make people comfortable. I wake up every day with pain. And today I woke up angry. Because I’m not a nice girl anymore. I am a grown-a** woman.”