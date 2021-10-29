Dwayne Johnson and Jake Kasdan are reuniting for another epic feature.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Rock and the director, who worked on “Jumanji” together, will come together for “Red One”, a unique Christmas-themed film at Amazon.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Says He’s Not ‘Necessarily A Great Presidential Candidate’

Kasdan will serve as the director on the project while Johnson will star, and is rumoured to be taking on the role of Santa Claus.

While details surrounding the plot are being kept under wraps, “Red One”, which is the working title, is being described by Amazon as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Attempt To Take Down Gal Gadot In Latest Trailer For ‘Red Notice’

The film will shoot in 2022 with a 2023 holiday release.

Johnson and Kasdan previously worked together on both “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and its sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level”.

Kasdan will also produce the flick via his banner, The Detective Agency.