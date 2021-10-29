The music world lost one of its most original and electrifying performers when Freddie Mercury succumbed to AIDS in 1991.

While the Queen frontman’s story has been often told — most notably in the Oscar-winning 2018 biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” — a new documentary will focus on the final five years of his life.

The upcoming BBC Two documentary “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” will focus on the last chapter of Mercury’s life, concluding with the star-studded tribute concert held at London’s Wembley Stadium five months after his death, attended by 70,000 fans and watched by a television viewing audience estimated at 1 billion.

The documentary will feature new interviews with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, Mercury’s sister Kashmira Bulsara, his friends Anita Dobson and David Wigg, and his personal assistant, Peter Freestone.

Also interviewed are some of the artists who performed at the tribute, including The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott and singer Paul Young.

“James Rogan’s film ‘Freddie Mercury: The Final Act’ is a poignant story of one of music’s most popular and talented musicians, and the legacy he left. Not only does it shine new light on Freddie Mercury’s brave journey through those final five years of his life, it also tells a wider — and hugely important — story of the emergence of AIDS at the time and how the incredible tribute concert after his death, helped to change for the better public opinion about the crisis. The artists of Queen and others who were there, speak candidly for the first time,” said Jan Younghusband, head of commissioning for BBC Music TV.

“Making ‘Freddie Mercury: The Final Act’ has been an extraordinary journey into the final chapter of one of rock music’s greatest icons,” added the film’s director, James Rogan. “Working with Queen and getting to see behind-the-scenes of some of their greatest performances and the legendary Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was a rare privilege. Equally important was speaking to the people who had lived through the eye of the storm of the global pandemic of HIV/AIDS, with all its resonances with COVID today. Freddie’s death and the Tribute that Queen organized for him helped to change global awareness of this terrible disease at a critical time.”

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” will air in November on BBC Two; no word yet on when the doc will be available to North American viewers.