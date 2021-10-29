Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal are teaming up for a special new project.

The two British hunks from “The Crown” and “Normal People” are set to play lovers in an upcoming World War I period piece, “The History Of Sound”.

“The History Of Sound” will follow a man named Lionel who sets out across America with David, played by O’Connor, to record the lives, voices, and music of their countrymen during World War I. The film is based on the short story of the same name by writer Ben Shattuck.

“I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen,” “The History Of Sound” director Oliver Hermanus said in a statement on Friday. “Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances. This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told – it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound.”

Hermanus added, “This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”

The director is known for his work on “Beauty” and “Moffie”.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022.

Following the announcement, Twitter erupted with reaction:

