Eboni K. Williams is spilling the tea surrounding all those “Real Housewives Of New York” rumours.

According to PageSix, the reality star’s “RHONY” co-stars, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney, fled Dave Quinn’s Not All Diamonds And Rosé book party on Tuesday when Williams arrived.

Williams joined Nick Cannon on Friday’s Halloween episode of “Nick Cannon” and addressed the chatter. Both stars dressed up for the occasion with Cannon as Steve Harvey and Williams as Tina Turner.

​​​​“Let’s keep it real because I read all the articles. Is there some tension or just some cultural misunderstandings? You’re highly intellectual and overly educated. You’re sitting among some people that may not know how, especially when dealing with our culture, how to address certain things,” Cannon told his guest.

“You know Nick, I believe in spiritual gifts and I believe that God puts many of us in spaces to do the work of helping advance humanity and the culture,” Williams replied.

“Did they leave you at the party?” the talk show host asked. “Did they leave when you showed up? Was that planned? Break the whole thing down.”

“I don’t really know,” Williams answered honestly. “I do know when I got to the party which was fabulous. They were gone.”

Following the interview, reports hit the headlines that the “RHONY” reunion, which was axed weeks ago, was cancelled due to Singer’s racist behaviour towards Williams.

According to TMZ, Williams filed a formal complaint against Singer in the weeks leading up to the “RHONY” season 13 reunion, and as an investigation launched and moved forward, Bravo kept pushing back the shoot date.