“Walker” is about to look a lot different.

Lindsey Morgan, who plays the female lead, Micki Ramirez, of the CW series, is leaving the show that also stars Jared Padalecki.

According to Deadline, Morgan made the choice to leave during the second season due to personal reasons.

“After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” she said in a statement to the publication. “The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

Season two of “Walker” premiered on Thursday. Morgan will appear in a few of the already tapped episodes with her final one not yet announced. She could also return as a guest star.

“Lindsey is a wonderful person, inside and out,” Padalecki said. “I am proud of, and grateful for, her work on Walker. Moreover, I’m honoured to consider her a friend.”

A joint statement from CW and CBS Studios read, “We respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best. She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for ‘Micki’ to return.”