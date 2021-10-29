This article has spoilers from season two of “The Morning Show”.

“The Morning Show” said goodbye to Mitch Kessler.

In the brand new episode of the hit AppleTV+ series, Kessler, played by Steve Carrell, shockingly killed himself after his attempt to turn his life around. If fans watched season one, they know the character of Kessler was fired from his hosting gig after a “The Morning Show” staffer came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

During the new episode, which premiered on Oct. 29, Kessler was seen driving down a dark countryside road when he caused a fatal accident.

And according to “The Morning Show” producer, Kerry Ehrin, who chatted with Variety about the shocking episode, Carrell “pitched the idea that it was a more active choice, which I thought was really interesting from someone who was really inside the character.”

Ehrin added, “Surrendering to his fate, it felt more poetic to me. His last thoughts are of Alex—the way they were.”

Director Mimi Leder also told the outlet that they filmed the scene a couple of different ways before deciding on the fatal crash.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon also star on the hit series.