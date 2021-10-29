Click to share this via email

AJ McLean, is that you?

The Backstreet Boys alum showed off a new look on Instagram.

Having had facial hair for most of his career, McLean shaved off his beard and looked like a new person.

“Good morning, snuggle, snuggle, snuggle,” he said while trying to wake up his daughters, Ava, 8, and Lyric, 4, to see what they thought of his clean face.

“I think it’s crazy,” Lyric responded.

But Ava was less impressed telling her dad, “You look like a naked fish.”

Fans were also confused.

“Noooo!!! Bring back the beard,” one person wrote and another said, “I didn’t recognize you at first.”

While a third added, “It’s a bit weird seeing you without the beard.”

McLean then returned to Instagram to let fans know the look wasn’t here to stay.

“Had to be done! Don’t worry, y’all. It will return in a month,” he captioned a set of clean shaven selfies.