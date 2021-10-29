Colin Jost just broke the record as the longest-running Weekend Update anchor on Global’s “Saturday Night Live“, but the previous record holder– Seth Meyers– had something to say about it.

During the Jason Sudeikis hosted episode, Jost rang in 155 episodes as host.

Meyers then took a moment during his “Corrections” segment on his show “Late Night With Seth Meyers” to poke fun at Jost.

“Congratulations are in order — I hope you guys don’t mind that I’m going to take a little time out from Corrections, I would like to congratulate my dear friend Colin Jost who on Saturday passed me as the longest-serving Weekend Update anchor,” Meyers said. “155 episodes hosted by Colin Jost and I’m so proud of him. I think he and [Michael] Che do a great job. A few people have come up to me and said, ‘Did that make you sad, having your record broken?'”

“I moved on. Okay?! I’m good. On my own terms! And I’ve got a job,” he said sarcastically. “I mean, I’ve hosted like 1,200 of these while Jost has done his 155. I’ve got an everyday job. Old fat cat Jost doing once a week? Rolling out on Saturday and you’re all throwing crowns at his feet? No, thank you!”

He then teased that Jost’s job was “easy.”

“Also he has had it easy,” Meyers said. “All his Updates — most of them — during the Trump era, when the jokes wrote themselves.”

Meyers hosted Weekend Update until 2014 when Jost took over.

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global.