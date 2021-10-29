Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Saweetie is living out her “Catwoman” dreams this Halloween.

The rapper enlisted in the “best” Catwoman, Halle Berry, to help her pull off her reveal.

“You see sometimes I’m good, but sometimes I’m bad, but only as bad as I wanna be,” Berry narrates a video of Saweetie in full costume.

READ MORE: Halle Berry On Finding True Love With Van Hunt: ‘The Right One Finally Showed Up’

Berry then walks into the scene, questioning why Saweetie is dressed up in her outfit.

“What the hell is going on here?” Berry asks.

“I’m just trying to get out here and get these coins,” Saweetie responds.

It ends with Berry using Saweetie’s catchphrase, “I know that’s right.”

“And never, ever wrong,” Saweetie quips.

READ MORE: Alan Cumming Claims ‘X2’ Co-Star Halle Berry Told Bryan Singer To ‘Kiss My Black A**’ During Confrontation Over Director’s Alleged Drug Use

“There’s enough room for more than one Catwoman,” Berry captioned the post.

Saweetie shared the same video, adding, “Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it.”

Berry’s “Catwoman” didn’t perform as she would have liked, earning her a Razzie Award and sits at 9 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.