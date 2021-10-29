We can all thank Mark Consuelos for his “Halloween tradition”.
While promoting the Halloween episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Kelly Ripa shared a picture of herself and husband Consuelos in 1940s costumes.
Ripa was pretty in a pale blue pleated dress while the “Riverdale” alum wore a grey vest and pants. Fans were quick to point out how tight Consuelos’ pants were.
READ MORE: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos’ Youngest Joaquin Shares Update From University Of Michigan
“Daddy’s pants 😍,” Andy Cohen teased.
“Love that dress!!! However, no man in the 40’s was wearing their suits that tight. 😂,” another added, ” I believe zoot suits were the rage in the 40’s! Men’s packages weren’t on display.”
Ripa responded to Cohen that “it’s a Halloween tradition” for Consuelos to wear tight pants.
READ MORE: Mark Consuelos Exiting ‘Riverdale’ After 4 Seasons
Last year, Consuelous gained attention for his “CHiPs” outfit that was on display in a slideshow of past Halloween costumes.
“Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect,” Consuelous said before Ripa added, “Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?”