Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

We can all thank Mark Consuelos for his “Halloween tradition”.

While promoting the Halloween episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Kelly Ripa shared a picture of herself and husband Consuelos in 1940s costumes.

Ripa was pretty in a pale blue pleated dress while the “Riverdale” alum wore a grey vest and pants. Fans were quick to point out how tight Consuelos’ pants were.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos’ Youngest Joaquin Shares Update From University Of Michigan

“Daddy’s pants 😍,” Andy Cohen teased.

“Love that dress!!! However, no man in the 40’s was wearing their suits that tight. 😂,” another added, ” I believe zoot suits were the rage in the 40’s! Men’s packages weren’t on display.”

Ripa responded to Cohen that “it’s a Halloween tradition” for Consuelos to wear tight pants.

READ MORE: Mark Consuelos Exiting ‘Riverdale’ After 4 Seasons

Last year, Consuelous gained attention for his “CHiPs” outfit that was on display in a slideshow of past Halloween costumes.

“Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect,” Consuelous said before Ripa added, “Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?”