Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

As Hollywood prepares for Halloween, the holiday is in full swing at the home of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend,

On Friday, Oct. 29, the couple took to social media to showcase themselves channelling the Addams Family for some costumes that were creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky.

Ccostumed as patriarch Gomez, Legend played the iconic “Addams Family” theme on the piano while accompanied by wife Teigen as Morticia, her mom Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen as Grandmama, Luna as Wednesday and and an unidentified person costumed as Cousin It.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share Photos Of Son Miles And Daughter Luna At First Ever Wedding

Miles, dressed up as Pugsley, doesn’t appear in that video.

Check out more Instagram pics of the family in their Halloween finery.