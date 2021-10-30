Idris Elba made a very scary appearance on “The Tonight Show” Friday, joining host Jimmy Fallon virtually while costumed as Dracula.

During their discussion, Elba discussed his dual passions of acting and performing as a DJ, recalling when he performed at the reception following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As Fallon pointed out, Elba has been a DJ for Madonna and even collaborated on a track with Paul McCartney, noting those are all “high-pressure gigs,” and asked which he found to be “most stressful.”

READ MORE: Idris Elba Talks About DJing At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding On ‘Ellen’

“The wedding, no doubt,” Elba responded.

“This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding,” said Elba of performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their posh guests.

“This was like, you know, this wasn’t at the community hall, the reception. This was, like a big, big deal,” he explained.

“They’re good friends and I wanted to make sure they had a great time, so there was a lot of pressure,” he added.

READ MORE: Idris Elba Reveals Meghan Markle Sent Him A Playlist Ahead Of DJing The Royal Wedding

According to Elba, he received some instruction from the duchess ahead of time. “Meghan had sent me a playlist, so I knew what she wanted already,” he said.