George Strait is honouring the thin blue line in his new music video.

In the video for his single “The Weight of the Badge”, released in 2019, the country star pays tribute to police offers, firefighters and other first responders.

At the start of the video, officers are seen raising the American flag outside of the New York State Police Academy.

“You have people that are going out and doing a job to defend your communities,” a voiceover says. “And you know in the back of the mind of every one of those officers — one of them might not be going home.”

READ MORE: George Strait Reads Children’s Book As Part Of ‘Stars Of Texas Storytime’

“The people in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry #TheWeightOfTheBadge each day,” Straight wrote in a post he shared on Facebook.

“Thank you to all First Responders and Happy #NationalFirstRespondersDay,” he added. “We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make.”