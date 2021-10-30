Click to share this via email

On Friday, Oct. 29, Danny Elfman presented a live stage presentation of “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, Tim Burton’s iconic animated Disney musical for which Elfman composed the music and sang as protagonist Jack Skellington.

For the live version, Elfman assembled a star-studded cast to join him for the performance, held at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, including special guest star Billie Eilish.

Eilish portrayed ragdoll monster (and Jack’s love interest) Sally (voiced by Catherine O’Hara in the film), performing “Sally’s Song” and then joining Elfman for a duet on “Simply Meant to Be”.

Other highlights included Ken Page reprising his role as Oogie Boogie for “Oogie Boogie’s Song”, and Paul “Pee-wee Herman” Reubens teaming up with Elfman and “Weird Al” Yankovic for “Kidnap the Sandy Claws”.