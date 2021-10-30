Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mindy Kaling loves to go all out for Halloween, and this year she turned her obsession with dressing up into a guessing game that’s also a tribute to some of her favourite “female comedy legends.”

On Friday, Oct. 29, Kaling shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing an array of costumes.

“So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks. Can you guess who I am???” she wrote in the caption.

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling Celebrates Son Spencer’s First Birthday With New Photo

In the sequential shots, Kaling is costumed as Amber Ruffin, Ali Wong, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer from “Veep”, Issa Rae in “Insecure”, and Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde”.

Witherspoon, Ruffin, Rae and Wong chimed in with their delighted responses.

Meanwhile, Kaling also shared a throwback Halloween pic from the set of “The Office”, featuring herself and co-star Angela Kinsey in their Dunder Mifflin Halloween attire.