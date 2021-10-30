Dame Judi Dench was among the guests on Friday’s edition of “The Graham Norton Show”, and sent the show’s host for a loop when she revealed she’s the owner of a pet parrot.

As Dench explained, the parrot had been the pet of a friend for 14 years, and had recently come into her possession.

“A charming, charming parrot called Sweetheart,” Dench said.

RELATED: Judi Dench’s Grandson Mobbed By Fans Who Mistake Him For Ed Sheeran

According to Dench, the parrot can speak, including such phrases as “Wotta ya doin’?” and saying “Bedtime!” at inappropriate times of the day.

“But I’ve tried, being very refined, and hoping that she might do a bit of ‘To be or not to be,’ I do repeat that a lot,” revealed Dench. “And she just looks at me sideways and goes, ‘Bedtime!'”