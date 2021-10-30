Lizzo took to the streets of Hollywood on Friday night to show off her Halloween costume, dressed up as Grogu from “The Mandalorian” (a.k.a. Baby Yoda).

The “Good As Hell” singer looked unrecognizable in green face paint and long blonde wig, with large rubber ears, wearing a long tan coat.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Thanks to the extravagant costume, Lizzo was able to walk along Hollywood Boulevard more or less anonymously, even posing for photos with passersby, who likely thought they were being photographed with someone in an awesome “Star Wars” costume, not a world-famous pop star.

Lizzo took to Instagram to share a comparison of her costume with the real thing.

She also shared some video of her incognito adventures on Hollywood Boulevard.