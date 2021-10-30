Hailey Bieber is channeling her inner femme fatale this Halloween.

The model, 24, dressed up as the legendary Ms. Britney Spears for the spooky holiday, donning not one, not two, not three, but four costumes that paid homage to some of Spears’ most iconic looks.

“Happy Halloweekend 👻,” Mrs. Bieber wrote on Instagram, adding, “the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I’ve been shook ever since 💞💞🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃.”

The first of Bieber’s looks was perhaps Spears’ most famous ensemble, her Catholic schoolgirl outfit from her debut music video, “…Baby One More Time.” Bieber also recreated Britney’s red rubber jumpsuit look from the “Oops!… I Did It Again” music video, her famous Rolling Stone cover (lensed by David LaChapelle), and Spears’ sultry outfit from her “I’m a Slave 4 U” video.

Bieber’s famous friends were quick to praise her for her spot-on recreations. Kylie Jenner expressed the sentiment of many, commenting with a slew of heart-eyed emojis.

Britney has already been one of the most popular Halloween costumes this year, not surprising given the popularity of the #FreeBritney movement and the massive support she has received more broadly as she fights to end her 13 year conservatorship.