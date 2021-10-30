Remember when 26-year-old Anna Nicole Smith married 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall II back in the early 1990s?

Bebe Rexha does, and took to Instagram to share some photos in which she recreates the wedding photos from that May-December wedding.

In fact, Rexha also posted the original photos, demonstrating what a painstaking replication she produced, right down to the most minute detail, including the infamous shot in which the late Guess model playfully smears cake on the face of her 53-years-older husband.

READ MORE: Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Curves In Lingerie For Body-Positive TikTok: ‘Let’s Normalize 165 lbs’

“Icon Anna Nicole Smith getting married to J. Howard Marshall II. Happy Halloween Eve. 🎃” she wrote in the caption, before crediting the hair, makeup and styling team that worked to put it all together.