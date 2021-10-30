Alec Baldwin has spoken on camera for the first time since the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie, “Rust.”

The actor, 63, was in Manchester, Vermont with his wife, Hilaria, and his kids when he pulled over on the side of the road to answer questions from paparazzi that were following him.

“I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing investigation,” Baldwin said in a video posted by TMZ. “I’ve been ordered by the Sheriff’s Department in Santa Fe. I can’t answer any questions about the investigation. I can’t.”

An emotional Baldwin, driving home his point, added, “A woman died! She was my friend!”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Issues Statement Following Fatal Shooting On Movie Set: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Baldwin went on to call the film’s crew “a very, very well oiled crew.” Baldwin also told the paps that he is constant communication with Hutchins’ husband. “The guy is overwhelmed with grief,” he said.

Discussing the use of guns on film and TV sets, Baldwin characterized Hutchins’ fatal shooting as “a one in a trillion event.”

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this,” he said. “This is a one in a trillion episode.”

SplashNews.com — SplashNews.com

SplashNews.com — SplashNews.com

Baldwin added that he is “extremely interested” in looking at ways to limit the use of firearms on film and TV sets.

“But remember, how many bullets have been fired in films and TV shows in the last 75 years? This is America,” Baldwin said. “How many bullets have gone off in movies and on TV sets before? How many, billions in the last 75 years? And nearly all of it without incident.”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting: Authorities Give Latest ‘Rust’ Investigation Findings

“So what has to happen now is, we have to realize that when it does go wrong and it’s this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place,” he continued. “Rubber guns, plastic guns, no live — no real armaments on set. That’s not for me to decide. It’s urgent that you understand I’m not an expert in this field, so whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people’s safety on film sets, I’m all in favor of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can.”

Baldwin concluded his impromptu Q&A by asking the paps to leave him and his family alone. “My kids are in the car crying,” he said. “We sat down as a courtesy to talk you. Now, please, would you just stop following us for the rest of the day?”