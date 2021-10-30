A few weeks back, Dave Elden launched a lawsuit against Nirvana over the cover of the band’s 1991 album Nevermind, which featured Elden, now 30, swimming naked in a pool when he was just 4 months old.

Alleging the photo constitutes child pornography, Elden is seeking at least $150,000 from each of the numerous defendants named in the suit, including surviving band members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic; Courtney Love, executor of Kurt Cobain’s estate; Guy Oseary and Heather Parry, managers of Cobain’s estate; photographer Kirk Weddle; art director Robert Fisher; several existing or now-defunct record companies that released or distributed the album over the last three decades; and, oddly, original Nirvana drummer Chad Channing, who had been replaced by Grohl prior to the album being recorded and the cover photograph shot.

On Friday’s edition of “Real Time”, host Bill Maher shared his take on Elden’s lawsuit during the show’s “New Rules” segment.

“The words ‘victim’ and ‘survivor’ have traveled a long way from their original usage,” Maher said, introducing several examples of how he says those and other words are becoming both overused and misused.

“The baby from the Nirvana album says he’s a victim. He’s suing Nirvana for lifelong damages,” Maher explained.

“I never thought I’d have to say this to a baby, but stop being such a f**king baby,” he added. “You’re not a victim. There’s no reason you can’t have a normal, happy life just because people look at you and think, ‘baby penis.’ It didn’t hurt Trump.”