John Boyega doesn’t understand why people were so surprised by his criticism of the “Star Wars” franchise when other A list actors such as Robert Pattison have made disparaging comments about the movie franchises that made them famous.

Boyega drew attention back in 2020 when he called out the latest “Star Wars” trilogy in which he starred, saying the films gave all the “nuance” to white characters.

“They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley,” Boyega told British GQ at the time. “Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything. [Disney], you knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f— all.”

Speaking about some of the negative responses he received after he made those comments, Boyega recently told the UK’s The Times, “I just saw a cycle of endless baiting that I wanted to call out. I was kind of surprised that people were so like, ‘Bloody hell . . . [that he was speaking out].’ I love Robert Pattinson but he gets to talk s— about his films, [so] why can’t I?”

Pattinson has openly made fun of the Twilight movies which propelled him to international superstardom. “It is weird being part of that – kind of – representing something you don’t particularly like,” Pattinson said in a 2011 Vanity Fair interview. The actor has repeatedly disparaged the films since then.

Despite Boyega’s criticisms of the sci-fi franchise, Boyega says Disney never responded. “Disney don’t talk about things like that,” he told the newspaper. “Unless it’s Scarlett Johansson and a lawsuit I don’t think they open their mouth,” the actor said in reference to Scarlett Johansson’s recent pay dispute with the House of Mouse over the streaming release of her Marvel movie, “Black Widow.”