Dorit Kemsley is speaking out for the first time since being robbed at gunpoint during a horrifying home invasion.

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” Kemsley, 45, wrote in a statement she posted on Instagram. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming.”

“My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star added. “My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”

Kemsley continued, “With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I’m so grateful to the LAPD for the care and attention. Thank you again for all of your support. Much love, Dorit.”

Dorit also wrote in her caption, “More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out. 🙏🏼”

According to a previous report, Dorit was robbed of her expensive handbags and jewels by three men who broke into her Encino Hills home on Wednesday. Dorit’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, 54, was in London at the time of the robbery.