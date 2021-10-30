Viva Las Vegas!

ET Canada can confirm that Michael Bublé is heading to Las Vegas for a residency at Resorts World sometime in 2022. We’re told an official announcement will be coming soon.

Bublé joins a host of other music megastars to have residencies at Resorts World. Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have also signed on to do stints at the 5,000-capacity Theatre at Resorts World, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents.

Celine Dion was also slated to have a residency at the hotel but had to postpone due to medical reasons.

Resorts Worlds is the first new hotel to open on the Las Vegas Strip since The Cosmopolitan in 2010.

News of Bublé’s residency was first reported by Las Vegas news source Vital Vegas.

On Saturday, in response to a blind item they posted earlier in the week, Vital Vegas tweeted, “Nobody guessed it, so here’s the scoop! Michael Bublé joins the roster of big name talent at Resorts World starting mid-2022. Expect an official announcement in November. Big get for Resorts World.”

The popular Twitter account then added, “Interesting responses to Buble scoop. For anyone doubting his star power, rumor is he could get Gaga money, or about $1 million a show.”

Details of Bublé’s financial deal have not been confirmed by ET Canada at this time.

