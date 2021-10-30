Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a cozy hang out Friday night in Southern California.

The pair were photographed holding hands on theme park rides at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, PEOPLE reports. But the pair are “just friends” according to the news outlet.

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” a source told the entertainment news magazine. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD — People (@people) October 30, 2021

Located in Orange County, Knott’s Berry Farm transforms into “Knott’s Scary Farm” in the lead up to Halloween, adding special events and entertainment to celebrate spooky season.

Davidson, 27, and Kardashian, 41, were accompanied by Kim’s sister Kourtney, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 45. Barker and Davidson know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Just last weekend, Kim K performed on SNL alongside Pete and even kissed him in a sketch spoofing Disney’s “Aladdin.”