LL Cool J was among the inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Saturday night’s ceremony in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, taking to the stage for an electrifying performance that kicked off with “Rock Around the Clock” and “Going Back to Cali”.

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” star was then joined by special guest Eminem for a dual performance of “Rock the Bells”, which was followed with an appearance by Jennifer Lopez On their 2003 collab “All I Have”.

LL Cool J brought it home with his biggest hit, the 1990 hip-hop classic “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

After the performance, Dr. Dre paid tribute to LL Cool J in his induction speech.

“Now what I’ve admired most about L is his willingness to push the boundaries of what is possible in hip-hop,” Dr. Dre said.

“He’s never been afraid to take risks to evolve his career and by doing so, reminding the rest of us of our own potential. He’s an author, Grammys host, radio DJ, businessman, philanthropist, and Kennedy Center honouree,” he continued.

“How ’bout this: Most of you don’t know this but LL Cool J termed the phrase G.O.A.T., the ‘Greatest of All Time.’ Yes. He’s the one who actually came up with that phrase. How ’bout that?”