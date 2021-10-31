Click to share this via email

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HS)

Harry Styles took to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday for his two-night “Harryween” event.

The crowd received a special surprise when the One Direction singer decided to follow the Yellow Brick Road for a special performance of Judy Garland’s classic “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” — costumed as Dorothy from the beloved 1939 movie.

Outfitted in Dorothy’s blue dress with a big bow in his hair, Styles completed the look with a pair of sparkling red ruby slippers.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HS

Check out fan-shot footage of the performance, which morphs from a tender ballad to a bombastic singalong.